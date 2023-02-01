Goldman Sachs Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

On February 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Equitrans Midstream from Buy to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.88% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equitrans Midstream is $8.62. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from its latest reported closing price of $7.25.

The projected annual revenue for Equitrans Midstream is $1,465MM, an increase of 17.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52.

Equitrans Midstream Declares $0.15 Dividend

Equitrans Midstream said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $7.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.51%, the lowest has been 5.15%, and the highest has been 39.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.67 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 49,137,873 shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,357,161 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 25.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,502,504 shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,496,453 shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 78.30% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 21,085,452 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,727,612 shares, representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 52.95% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 18,872,981 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 13,312,554 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,618,778 shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitrans Midstream. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ETRN is 0.2605%, an increase of 9.8056%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 533,749K shares.

Equitrans Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

