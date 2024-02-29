Goldman Sachs Downgrades Enfusion (ENFN)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) from Neutral to Sell .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.35% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enfusion is 10.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from its latest reported closing price of 8.73.

The projected annual revenue for Enfusion is 246MM, an increase of 45.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enfusion. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENFN is 0.14%, an increase of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 63,583K shares. The put/call ratio of ENFN is 5.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 14,040K shares representing 15.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 11,818K shares representing 13.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,093K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 12.77% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 6,349K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,975K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ararat Capital Management holds 2,583K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Enfusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Enfusion's solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. Enfusion simplifies investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle. Designed for the cloud from inception, Enfusion provides a flexible and simplified end-to-end solution that allows investment managers to focus their time and resources on investment performance. This enables us to build long-term partnerships with its clients, offering a solution that is not only tailored to meet their business needs today, but has the depth and breadth of capability to support them as they grow or enter new markets or asset classes.

