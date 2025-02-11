Goldman Sachs Downgrades Dynavax Technologies (LSE:0IDA)

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Dynavax Technologies (LSE:0IDA) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.43% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies is 25.06 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 15.38 GBX to a high of 33.05 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 90.43% from its latest reported closing price of 13.16 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dynavax Technologies is 374MM, an increase of 43.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IDA is 0.13%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 157,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 12,526K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,900K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDA by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,333K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,083K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDA by 15.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,773K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,464K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDA by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 5,608K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,147K shares , representing a decrease of 27.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDA by 60.18% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 5,381K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDA by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.