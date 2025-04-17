Goldman Sachs Downgrades Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:5DQ2)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt () (MUN:5DQ2) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 183 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daqo New Energy - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5DQ2 is 0.47%, an increase of 17.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.45% to 33,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Continental General Insurance holds 5,916K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 2,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 98.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 3,370.91% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,640K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,016K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,768K shares , representing a decrease of 37.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 35.11% over the last quarter.

Ariose Capital Management holds 1,506K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares , representing an increase of 21.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5DQ2 by 17.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.