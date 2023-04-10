Goldman Sachs Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $17.12. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 73.82% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is $7,460MM, a decrease of 26.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

TCI Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.15%.

AVSU - Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 58.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 27.32% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 575K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 37.69% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Small Cap Stock Index Fund Class 2 holds 86K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.21%, an increase of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.03% to 254,137K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 4.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

