Goldman Sachs Downgrades CSX (BIT:1CSX)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for CSX (BIT:1CSX) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,678 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CSX is 0.28%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 1,661,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 76,299K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107,165K shares , representing a decrease of 40.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 93.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,883K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,346K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,583K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,201K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42,887K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,633K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 49.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 39,020K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CSX by 2.42% over the last quarter.

