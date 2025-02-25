Goldman Sachs Downgrades Conagra Brands (LSE:0I2P)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Conagra Brands (LSE:0I2P) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is 30.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 26.52 GBX to a high of 34.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of 25.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,898MM, an increase of 8.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I2P is 0.19%, an increase of 6.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 474,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,172K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,235K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,100K shares , representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 63.57% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 12,707K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,655K shares , representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,546K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,272K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 12,286K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,667K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 68.98% over the last quarter.

