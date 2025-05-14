Goldman Sachs Downgrades Brown & Brown (BIT:1BRO)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Brown & Brown (BIT:1BRO) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brown & Brown. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BRO is 0.34%, an increase of 6.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.27% to 272,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 12,940K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,902K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRO by 35.28% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 9,736K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 9,491K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRO by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,265K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,196K shares , representing an increase of 49.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BRO by 156.35% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 7,979K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,573K shares , representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BRO by 9.22% over the last quarter.

