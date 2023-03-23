Goldman Sachs Downgrades British Land Company (BRLAF)

On March 22, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for British Land Company (OTC:BRLAF) from to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for British Land Company is $5.56. The forecasts range from a low of $4.28 to a high of $7.28. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00.

The projected annual revenue for British Land Company is $463MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in British Land Company. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRLAF is 0.17%, an increase of 7.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 111,727K shares.

