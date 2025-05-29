Goldman Sachs Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.85% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 138.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 109.56 GBX to a high of 184.55 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.85% from its latest reported closing price of 105.10 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 11,445MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOT is 0.23%, an increase of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 140,015K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,047K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,344K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 59.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,000K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 15.49% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,376K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 1.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,160K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 14.47% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 3,129K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 6.83% over the last quarter.

