Goldman Sachs Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (LSE:0HOT) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.93% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 156.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.03 GBX to a high of 222.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.93% from its latest reported closing price of 106.42 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 11,445MM, a decrease of 2.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an increase of 137 owner(s) or 11.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOT is 0.27%, an increase of 19.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 141,888K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,344K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,032K shares , representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 35.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,518K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,436K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,465K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 21.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,012K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 23.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,254K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,234K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOT by 22.28% over the last quarter.

