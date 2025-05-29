Goldman Sachs Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BIT:1BAH)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BIT:1BAH) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BAH is 0.23%, an increase of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 140,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,047K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,344K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BAH by 59.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,000K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BAH by 15.49% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,376K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing an increase of 16.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BAH by 1.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,160K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BAH by 14.47% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 3,129K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BAH by 6.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.