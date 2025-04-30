Goldman Sachs Downgrades Avantor (WBAG:AVTR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Avantor (WBAG:AVTR) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.30%, an increase of 11.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 913,080K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 99,146K shares representing 14.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,418K shares , representing an increase of 30.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 21.45% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 66,841K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,486K shares , representing an increase of 31.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 24.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 41,360K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,102K shares , representing a decrease of 62.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 48.64% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 30,528K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,591K shares , representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 20.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 22,092K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,253K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 18.69% over the last quarter.

