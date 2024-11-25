Goldman Sachs Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher (LSE:0ITL)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Arthur J. Gallagher (LSE:0ITL) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.67% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is 300.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 261.79 GBX to a high of 340.20 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.67% from its latest reported closing price of 302.61 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 10,636MM, a decrease of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,051 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ITL is 0.38%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.96% to 219,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,521K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 9,762K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,193K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 3.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,913K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,807K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,289K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 11.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,608K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ITL by 0.77% over the last quarter.

