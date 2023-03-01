Goldman Sachs Downgrades Arconic (ARNC)

On February 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Arconic from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.45% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arconic is $24.74. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.45% from its latest reported closing price of $26.44.

The projected annual revenue for Arconic is $9,274MM, an increase of 3.49%. The projected annual EPS is $2.24.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,522K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,490K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,077K shares, representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,882K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,895K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,064K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 37.83% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,700K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 32.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 9.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arconic. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARNC is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 106,792K shares. The put/call ratio of ARNC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Arconic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arconic Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

