Goldman Sachs Divests from Pilbara Minerals

November 19, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs Group has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Pilbara Minerals Limited as of November 15, 2024. This change signifies a shift in Goldman Sachs’ investment strategy concerning this leading lithium producer. The move might impact investor sentiment and the stock’s performance in the coming days.

