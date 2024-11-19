Goldman Sachs Divests from Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.
Goldman Sachs Group has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in Pilbara Minerals Limited as of November 15, 2024. This change signifies a shift in Goldman Sachs’ investment strategy concerning this leading lithium producer. The move might impact investor sentiment and the stock’s performance in the coming days.
