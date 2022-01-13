Goldman Sachs delays return to office for U.S. workers - Bloomberg News

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has postponed its return-to-office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The bank's employees were told they could delay returning to office to Feb. 1, the report said, after having allowed workers earlier this month to work from home until Jan. 18.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Goldman, which had been one of the most aggressive banks in bringing staff back into offices, has been forced to alter plans because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

