US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs cuts quarterly earnings citing legal provisions

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday lowered its previously stated quarterly net earnings applicable to common shareholders to $197 million from $2.25 billion.

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N on Friday lowered its previously stated quarterly net earnings applicable to common shareholders to $197 million from $2.25 billion.

The bank said in a filing it had set aside $2.96 billion for potential legal and regulatory costs, up from the $945 million announced on July 15 with its second-quarter earnings.

On July 24, the bank agreed to pay the Malaysia government $3.9 billion to settle a criminal probe over its role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jason Neely)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular