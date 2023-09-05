News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs cuts chances of US recession in next one year to 15%

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 05, 2023 — 01:10 am EDT

Written by Aniruddha Ghosh and Roshan Abraham for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report in paragraphs 3-7

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Tuesday lowered its probability that a U.S recession would start in the next 12 months to 15% from an earlier 20% forecast.

The continued positive inflation and labor market data led to the cut, Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note.

The investment bank said it expected reacceleration in real disposable income next year on the back of continued solid job growth and rising real wages.

It also noted the drag from monetary policy tightening will continue to diminish before "vanishing entirely" by early 2024.

U.S. consumer spending accelerated in July, but slowing inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged in its policy meeting this month.

GS said it believed that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's "proceed carefully" approach signals that a September hike is "off the table" and the hurdle for a November hike is "significant".

Goldman added that it expected "very gradual" cuts of 25 basis points per quarter starting in second quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.