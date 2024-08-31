News & Insights

Goldman Sachs To Cut Up To 1,800 Jobs : Report

August 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is set to reduce its workforce by up to 1,800 employees, representing about 3% to 4% of its staff, following the bank's annual performance review, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The job cuts could impact as few as 1,300 employees, but might also extend to an additional 500 positions, based on the firm's total headcount of 45,300 at the end of 2023, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the bank.

