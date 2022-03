March 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said on Friday Chief Operating Officer John Waldron's total compensation for 2021 was $33 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.