US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs consumer banking unit under Fed scrutiny - Bloomberg Law

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer banking unit is being reviewed by the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds Fed response

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N consumer banking unit is being reviewed by the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman's management has been subjected to questions and follow-ups from the central bank's officials for several weeks, the report said, adding that the process was still ongoing. (https://bit.ly/3BJcc1i)

Goldman Sachs and the Fed declined to comment.

Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has sought to reduce the bank's reliance on volatile trading and investment banking by shifting focus to its consumer bank.

Internal projections at the bank show its consumer unit, Marcus, will record losses of more than $1.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Marcus was launched in 2016 and was originally expected to make profits in 2021, but the cost of investing in new products and acquisitions derailed those projections.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Pete Schroeder Washington, D.C. Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular