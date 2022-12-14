Goldman Sachs considers at least 40% bonus cut for investment bankers - FT

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS.N is considering trimming the bonus pool for its more than 3,000 investment bankers by at least 40% this year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the final bonus pools at the bank are still being decided, adding that the cuts are set to be deeper than at peers, and the chance of deep cuts could mean high staff turnover in the new year.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, news platform Semafor reported that Goldman's bonus pool for senior employees was expected to shrink by as much as half, citing people familiar with the matter.

