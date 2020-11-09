Goldman Sachs confident of hitting strategic targets -CFO

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N remains confident of meeting strategic targets laid out earlier this year including stripping out $1.3 billion in costs over the next 3 years, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Monday.

"We're making meaningful progress on our $1.3 billion dollar medium-term expense target," Scherr said at a conference hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

