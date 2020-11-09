US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs confident of hitting strategic targets -CFO

Contributor
Matt Scuffham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs remains confident of meeting strategic targets laid out earlier this year including stripping out $1.3 billion in costs over the next 3 years, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Monday.

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.N remains confident of meeting strategic targets laid out earlier this year including stripping out $1.3 billion in costs over the next 3 years, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Monday.

"We're making meaningful progress on our $1.3 billion dollar medium-term expense target," Scherr said at a conference hosted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular