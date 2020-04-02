US Markets

Goldman Sachs commits $250 million to CDFI loans for small businesses

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive David Solomon said Thursday Goldman is committing $250 million from its balance sheet to community development financial institutions so they can make loans to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Solomon also said that this own employees' "jobs are safe" during this crisis.

