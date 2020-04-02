Goldman Sachs commits $250 million to CDFI loans for small businesses

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N Chief Executive David Solomon said Thursday Goldman is committing $250 million from its balance sheet to community development financial institutions so they can make loans to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Solomon also said that this own employees' "jobs are safe" during this crisis.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

