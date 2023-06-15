Goldman Sachs, Citi to Invest in Advisor Recruitment Efforts

In an article for InvestmentNews, Bruce Kelley covers how Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are looking to bolster their wealth management divisions. In this sense, these banking giants are behind their peers like Morgan Stanley and UBS who have been quite aggressive in recruiting financial advisors.

Currently, these efforts consist of recruiting experienced advisors, training younger advisors, and acquisitions of thriving practices. One challenge for Citi and Goldman Sachs is that recruitment of advisors is quite competitive, leading to higher prices and more generous terms. Additionally, technology has also given more tools and capabilities to advisors, shrinking the gap between megabanks and smaller practice.

Despite this, Wall Street banks continue to see wealth management as an area of growth. On a recentearnings call Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said, ““We see a lot of potential for growth in Asia as we fill in the coverage across the full wealth spectrum there. We will be scaling up in the U.S. by building out the investment offering and cross-selling into our existing and new clients across the country.”

Similarly, Goldman sees its future growth opportunities coming from hiring more advisors. It’s looking to add to its stable of 1,000 financial advisors for wealthy clients in the US and internationally.

Finsum: Advisor recruiting has been heating up over the past decade. Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have fallen behind their peers but are looking to increase their efforts in the coming quarters.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

