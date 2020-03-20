Goldman Sachs CEO sees 2019 compensation rise $4 million
NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N Chief Executive David Solomon got a $4 million raise in his total compensation for 2019 from 2018, according to corporate filings released on Friday.
Solomon's total compensation for 2019 was $24.7 million, up from $20.7 million in 2018.
