Goldman Sachs CEO says economic recovery will be rapid at first then challenged

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N Chief Executive David Solomon said on Wednesday that he expects the U.S. economic recovery to look V-shaped at first, but for that rapid growth to flatten out and become more challenged in the next 6 to 12 months.

Speaking at a Bloomberg conference, Solomon said roughly 5% of the bank's staff have returned to work at its New York headquarters and 10-12% of staff are back at the office in London.

