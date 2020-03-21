Markets
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Compensation Rises To $27.5 Mln In 2019

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its Chief Executive Officer received David Solomon $27.5 million in compensation for 2019, up from $23.0 million compensation in 2018.

His pay package includes annual base salary of $2 million, a $7.65 million cash bonus and $17.85 million long-term incentive, the company said.

Further, John Waldron, President and COO, got $24.5 million in 2019, higher than $20.0 million last year.

The company's Chief Financial officer Stephen Scherr salary also rose to $22.5 million from $18.0 million last year.

Separately, the company specified that the 2020 Annual Meeting, which is scheduled on April 30, will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via the Internet, with no physical in-person meeting due to Coronavirus.

