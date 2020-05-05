US Markets
Goldman Sachs CEO: return to work will be gradual -memo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is working on a strategy to gradually return staff to working in offices worldwide, the bank's chief executive told staff on Tuesday in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs staff in Hong Kong, mainland China, Sweden and Israel have already started returning to work in phases, according to the memo, which was verified by a Goldman spokeswoman.

"However, in certain cities, such as New York and London, it will take longer before we start to slowly increase the number of people in our offices," stated the memo, which was signed by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, President John Waldron and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr.

