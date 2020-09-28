Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GSBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that GSBD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.72, the dividend yield is 11.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBD was $15.72, representing a -30.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.50 and a 96.5% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

GSBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.28. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.34%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

