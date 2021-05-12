Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.68, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBD was $19.68, representing a -4.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.64 and a 36.57% increase over the 52 week low of $14.41.

GSBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). GSBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.2. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.64%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSBD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 17.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GSBD at 4.88%.

