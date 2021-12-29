Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GSBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.51, the dividend yield is 9.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBD was $19.51, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.65 and a 14.76% increase over the 52 week low of $17.

GSBD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). GSBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.39%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gsbd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSBD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 3.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GSBD at 4.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.