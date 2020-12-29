Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GSBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that GSBD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.17, the dividend yield is 9.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBD was $19.17, representing a -14.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.50 and a 139.63% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

GSBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.08%, compared to an industry average of -15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GSBD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GSBD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 13.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GSBD at 5.09%.

