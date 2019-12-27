Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GSBD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that GSBD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.85, the dividend yield is 8.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBD was $21.85, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.47 and a 20.85% increase over the 52 week low of $18.08.

GSBD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.13%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

