Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) ended the recent trading session at $14.98, demonstrating a +0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

The specialty finance company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming release. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.33 million, reflecting a 7.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $458.25 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.39% and +0.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% lower. As of now, Goldman Sachs BDC holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

