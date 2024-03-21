Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) ended the recent trading session at $15.21, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a loss of 1.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs BDC will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.33 million, reflecting a 7.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $458.25 million, representing changes of -4.39% and +0.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.8% lower within the past month. Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.64, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

