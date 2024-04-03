Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) standing at $14.96, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.23%.

The specialty finance company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.55, reflecting a 22.22% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $115.33 million, indicating a 7.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $458.25 million, representing changes of -4.39% and +0.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.6, so one might conclude that Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

