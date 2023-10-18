Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $13.97, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.62%.

The the stock of specialty finance company has fallen by 6.29% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 1.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $113.62 million, reflecting a 19.32% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million, indicating changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.19.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

