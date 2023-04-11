Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Moves 0.44%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $13.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 1.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $107.34 million, up 37.06% from the prior-year quarter.

GSBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $428.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.46% and +19.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.91.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

