Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $15.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 7.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $113.62 million, up 19.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.51.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.