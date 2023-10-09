Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) ended the recent trading session at $14.09, demonstrating a +0.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 2.49% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 1.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $113.62 million, indicating a 19.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $447.16 million, representing changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.16, so one might conclude that Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

