Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) reached $15.06, with a +1.01% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The specialty finance company's stock has dropped by 2.8% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 28, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 12.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $117.09 million, up 9.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Goldman Sachs BDC holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.65, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

