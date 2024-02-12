Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed the latest trading day at $15.10, indicating a +1.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The the stock of specialty finance company has risen by 0.13% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, down 12.31% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $117.09 million, showing a 9.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.52.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.