Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) ended the recent trading session at $15.15, demonstrating a +0.6% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

The specialty finance company's stock has dropped by 1.83% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs BDC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.57, reflecting a 12.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $117.09 million, indicating a 9.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Goldman Sachs BDC possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.78 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.