Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed the most recent trading day at $14.84, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 1.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Goldman Sachs BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $113.62 million, up 19.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million. These totals would mark changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.28, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

