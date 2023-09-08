Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed the most recent trading day at $14.44, moving +0.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 1.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

Goldman Sachs BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $113.62 million, up 19.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $447.16 million, which would represent changes of -2.68% and +25.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Goldman Sachs BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.23.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD)

