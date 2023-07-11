Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $13.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 1.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Goldman Sachs BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the year-ago period.

GSBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

