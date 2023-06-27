Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $14.31, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 7.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million, which would represent changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GSBD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

