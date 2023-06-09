Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed the most recent trading day at $13.84, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Goldman Sachs BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million, which would represent changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.15, which means Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

